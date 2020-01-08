|
|
Michael Alan Rickey, Sr.
68, of Port Washington, died Tuesday.
He is survived by children, Michael Rickey, II and Tina Rolli; grandchildren, Damian, Shalcey, Jayden, Gretchin, Mariah, and Noah; siblings, Joseph (Sandy) Rickey, Carol Fichter and Timothy (Jane) Rickey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia; wife, Wendy Jo; and brothers, Larry, Robert, Richard, and James.
Private, family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family in care of the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020