Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Alan Rickey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Alan Rickey Sr. Obituary
Michael Alan Rickey, Sr.

68, of Port Washington, died Tuesday.

He is survived by children, Michael Rickey, II and Tina Rolli; grandchildren, Damian, Shalcey, Jayden, Gretchin, Mariah, and Noah; siblings, Joseph (Sandy) Rickey, Carol Fichter and Timothy (Jane) Rickey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia; wife, Wendy Jo; and brothers, Larry, Robert, Richard, and James.

Private, family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family in care of the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -