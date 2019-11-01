|
|
Michael Allen Garrett
51, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Akron General Hospital after suffering a massive stroke. Born July 19, 1968 in Dennison, he was a son of Donald L. and Marilyn L. (Wells) Garrett of Uhrichsville. A lifelong Uhrichsville resident, Mike was a 1986 graduate of Claymont High School before serving his carpenter's apprenticeship. He was a member of the Carpenters' Union and had been employed by Beaver Excavating for 15 years. Mike was confirmed at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison and was Catholic by faith. He was a member of the AIC, Uhrichsville Moose and Dennison Eagles who was also an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, bow hunting and foraging for wild mushrooms.
In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his son, Brandon Garrett; granddaughter, Ella Kay Flaherty with another grandchild expected; significant other, Chrissy McDaniel and her children, Bryce and Gia; sister, Michele (Steven) Brick and their children, Drew and Alexa; brother, Ryan Garrett and his children, Morgan, Danielle and Carter; his former spouse, Debbie Garrett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services, officiated by Father Tom Gardner, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd., at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 1, 2019