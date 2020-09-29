Deputy Michael E. Creager, II
age 45, of Uhrichsville, a warrior and beloved member of the Tuscarawas County Sherriff's Office, died peacefully, early Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Union Hospital at Dover, Ohio on November 27, 1974, Mike was a son of Deberah (Gus) Zoppi of Midvale and the late Michael E. Creager. Mike was a 1993 graduate of Indian Valley High School; and prior pursuing a career in law enforcement, worked for Marlite at Dover and served as the caretaker of the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. It was during this time Mike began working as a Reserve Deputy with the Tuscarawas County Sherriff's Office and was part of the Mounted Unit. In 2010, he became a Road Deputy and transitioned into the K-9 Unit. His partner, Fygo, a Belgian Malinois, became a State of Ohio certified patrol/narcotics detection K-9. Together, Mike and Fygo trained with the Police K-9 Association (PK9A), where Mike served as a Board Member. Mike and Fygo also worked as members of the Tuscarawas County Sherriff's Office SWAT team. Mike was a talented K-9 trainer who had the opportunity to travel throughout the United States to work with other departments as they trained their K-9 officers. Mike's world, however, revolved around his daughters. There isn't anything he wouldn't do for them. He was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed making special furniture for his daughters and then helped them to paint and finish their pieces. He also enjoyed making custom wooden flags. He will be missed by many for his willingness to help others, his fun-loving spirit, and selfless acts.
In addition to his mother and step-father, Debbie and Gus Zoppi, and his beloved daughters, Michaela and Italia Creager, Mike is survived by his brother, Kirk Creager; an aunt, Linda Fox; a cousin Michelle (Brad) Cook and their children, Tolan and Brianna as well as countless friends whom he also considered family.
Guests are welcome to greet the family on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Four Way Barn of the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service honoring Mike's life at 1:30 PM at the fairgrounds grandstand. A special funeral procession will escort Mike to his final resting place in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Contributions in Mike's memory may be directed to the Police K9 Association, PO Box 7232, Canton, Ohio, 44705 or to the Tuscarawas County Sherriff's Office K-9 Unit, 2295 Reiser Avenue S.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aultman Hospital 6th Floor East Memorial and Aultman Home Health Care Staff for the excellent care and attention they provided to Mike. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mike by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com