|
|
Michael E. Duda
77, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home following a 3-year battle with cancer. Born October 19, 1941 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, Mike was the son of the late Frank A. and Alice "Q" (Evans) Duda. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover.
Mike and his wife, Johnnie, shared a bond built around a beautiful love story that began in 1986. Together, they celebrated 661 anniversaries on the 20th of every month as they sought to make up for lost time. Mike would often whisk Johnnie away on spontaneous getaways and leave little surprises for her to find throughout their home. He never ceased to introduce her as his "girlfriend". He and Johnnie anticipated their spring getaways to Florida that seemed to get longer and longer every year until he could no longer make the trip due to his illness. In spite of severe dyslexia and leaving the formal classroom in the eighth grade, Mike went on to be a successful business man, owning and operating Midtown Dry Cleaners for 30 years until his retirement in 2003. He remained involved in the business until earlier this year. Mike had an indescribable work ethic and his "rich at heart" mentality compelled him to always look for the opportunity to help those less fortunate. Mike was passionate about everything he did. From chopping wood (You've all seen that wood pile!), preparing for deer camp each year, savoring the smell of a cup of coffee or the taste of a chocolate chip cookie - he enjoyed life to the fullest. His trademark phrase was "no exceptions" which drew 1,000 eye rolls from his kids, yet instilled in them the value of a job well done. He had a can do attitude that propelled him to do a back flip at family pool parties every year - even last year when he was sick.
Mike is survived by his wife of 32 1/2 years, Johnalee (Ellwood) Duda; five children: Michael A. Duda, Jr., of New Philadelphia, Robin (Mike) Bolon of Bowerston, Kiley (Mitch) Kendall of New Philadelphia, Travis (Hailey) Duda of Dover, and Kasey (Seth) Bassett of Dover; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Andy Duda of West Lafayette; and his sister, Donna McRobie of Fresno. Many nieces and nephews complete the family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Duda; in-laws, John and Vera Ellwood; and son, Jeffrey.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover. A service celebrating Mike's life will be held in the funeral home on Monday, June 24, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and Community Hospice. We are beyond grateful for the world class treatment and care they gave our husband, father, and grandfather. Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To share condolences and light a candle in Mike's memory, please visit the funeral home web site at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 20, 2019