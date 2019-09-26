Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL FREEMAN

MICHAEL FREEMAN Obituary
Michael Freeman

54, of Uhrichsville, died Monday after a jobsite fall.

A son of the late Judith Timmerman, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Kayla, Samantha and Bryden; stepdaughters, Kayla and Kelsey; grandchildren, Tyson, Zailei, Zoei, Zynleigh, Derik, Kaisyn and Kamryn; siblings, Penny, Bob and Kim; nieces and nephews; and many friends. A full obituary may be viewed at the www.lindseyfh.com.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
