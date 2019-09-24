|
Michael J. Balogh
56, of New Philadelphia, and formerly of Akron, died suddenly on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born December 31, 1962 in Akron, he was a son of the late Ernest and Jeanne (Smith) Balogh; and was a graduate of Kenmore High School. Mike was an outdoorsman, who loved anything nature. He worked as a landscaper and spent his free time bicycling, kayaking and hiking. Mike was also a talented photographer of nature. He loved the changing colors of the leaves in the fall, especially.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Balogh of New Philadephia; his brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Balogh of Coventry Township, and Joshua (Nina) Bates of Medina; companion, Jane Taylor of Strasburg; nieces, Dana (Joe), Jessica (Brent), and Abigail; great nieces, Kada and Kinsey, and great nephew, Kase.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Memorial services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of
Mike may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the
funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019