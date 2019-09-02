Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burdette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Burdette


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lee Burdette Obituary
Michael Lee Burdette

63, of Cadiz, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born May 2, 1956 in Dennison, he was a son of Shirley Lee (Taylor) Burdette and the late Ray Louis Burdette, Sr. Mike owned and operated Maverick's and was a conductor for Norfolk Southern until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Dennison Eagles, where he served as a trustee, and the American Italian Club who loved games of chance and playing pool. He played with V.N.E.A. and the Tuscarawas County Tavern League and enjoyed his time at the Cotton Club. Most of all, he loved spending time at his farm, "The Ponderosa", with his many horses and dogs whom he loved like family.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Walker) Burdette whom he married in 2010; siblings, Robert (Brenda) Burdette, Ray (Chone) Burdette Jr., Vickie Quarles and Randy (Susan) Burdette; numerous nieces and nephews, including Brandon and Dustin, with whom he was especially close; step daughter, Lyrae Tingler; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Burdette; and sister-in-law, Vickie Burdette; as well as his father.

Pastor Jimmy Stull will officiate his funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jewett. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In keeping with Mike's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrison County, P. O. Box 404, Cadiz, OH 43907.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now