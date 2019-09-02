|
|
Michael Lee Burdette
63, of Cadiz, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born May 2, 1956 in Dennison, he was a son of Shirley Lee (Taylor) Burdette and the late Ray Louis Burdette, Sr. Mike owned and operated Maverick's and was a conductor for Norfolk Southern until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Dennison Eagles, where he served as a trustee, and the American Italian Club who loved games of chance and playing pool. He played with V.N.E.A. and the Tuscarawas County Tavern League and enjoyed his time at the Cotton Club. Most of all, he loved spending time at his farm, "The Ponderosa", with his many horses and dogs whom he loved like family.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Walker) Burdette whom he married in 2010; siblings, Robert (Brenda) Burdette, Ray (Chone) Burdette Jr., Vickie Quarles and Randy (Susan) Burdette; numerous nieces and nephews, including Brandon and Dustin, with whom he was especially close; step daughter, Lyrae Tingler; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Burdette; and sister-in-law, Vickie Burdette; as well as his father.
Pastor Jimmy Stull will officiate his funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jewett. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In keeping with Mike's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrison County, P. O. Box 404, Cadiz, OH 43907.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 2, 2019