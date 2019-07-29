|
Michael Maurice Biddlestone, Sr.
age 62, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his loving family on July 27, 2019; after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born April 24, 1957, to the late Albert M. and Betty L. (Quillen) Biddlestone of Uhrichsville, Ohio. Mike grew up on a farm where he learned hard work and family values that he carried throughout his life. Mike was an avid fisherman and loved to spend his mornings on the lake with his wife. Mike also loved weekend camping trips and spending time with his family. Mike worked hard his whole life, spending the last 30 years at Cage Gear & Machine, LLC (formerly B/D Gear & Machine) of Canton, Ohio, until illness forced his early retirement. Mike graduated from Claymont High School in 1975. Mike was a member of Park Christian Church in Dennison, Ohio, where Mike and his wife were involved with Wednesday Night Kids program. Mike was a life member of the Tusco Rifle Club in Midvale, Ohio and enjoyed guns and shooting.
Michael is survived by his wife, his soulmate of 41 years, Evelyn A. (Snyder) Biddlestone, whom he married June 24, 1978. Also surviving are his son, Michael M. Biddlestone, Jr. of Midvale, Ohio, and daughter, Devan A. (Michael) Lazor of Uniontown, Ohio; two granddaughters, Samantha R. and Emmalin N. Billman and a grandson, Kamdyn M. Biddlestone all of Uniontown, Ohio; and a brother, Gary (Shirley) Biddlestone of Uhrichsville, Ohio. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; seven infant siblings; several aunts and uncles and one grandchild lost in utero.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that contributions be made to help defer funeral costs. Funeral services for Michael will be held at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Scott Caley officiating. Burial will follow at Rush Church Cemetery. A meal to follow the service in the Rush Church Social Hall. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., (two hours prior to services) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home. A special thank you to Brenna, Tianna, Xavier, Kyra and the staff of Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care given to Michael and his family.
