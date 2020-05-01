MICHAEL O'CONNOR
1946 - 2020
Michael O'Connor

74, of Mineral City, died on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, decorated Army Combat Veteran of Vietnam, active member of American Legion Post #519, life member of VFW Post #1445, Honor Guard- Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, until agent orange got its grips in him, and a most respected football coach, "Coach OC" to many.

He is survived by the love of his life, Michele, of 50 years; daughter, Stefanie; the Pride and Joy of his life; grandson, Sean; brother, Thomas; sister, Cathy; and various nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald and Flora Jane; and a brother, Kenneth.

Graveside Services at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Warren Township Veterans Programs, 4093 St. Rt. 212 N.E., Mineral City, Ohio 44656.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
