Michael Robert McClainage 56, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a long illness. He was born May 18, 1964 in Dennison, Ohio and was the son of Eileen McLandsborough McClain of Bowerston and the late Robert B. McClain, who died July 19, 2020. Mike was an employee of the former Bob's Service in Bowerston, which was owned and operated by his late father Bob McClain, and was also a former employee of Volvo Heavy Trucks in Orville, Ohio. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston and a 1982 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. He also held an Associate's Degree in Engineering from Kent State University. He was a former member of the Bowerston Volunteer Fire Department. Mike was a passionate fan of classic rock, especially Pink Floyd, and was very adept at photography, his favorite hobby. He displayed immense courage throughout his life as he was a 26-year survivor of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Mike was a loving son, father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.In addition to his mother Eileen McClain, he is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Kaitlyn Marie (Jordan) Green of Carrollton, OH, a son Zachary Thomas McClain of Dover, OH, a sister, Mrs. Lee Ann (Ron) Buckey of Bowerston, his four grandchildren Aiden Green and Aubrey Green, both of Carrollton, OH, Gavin Nardozzi McClain of Zoar, OH, and Archer McClain of Dundee,OH, and two nieces, Mrs.Tara (Maria) Evans of Ireland, and Mrs. Jamie (Scot) Rutledge of Sherrodsville, OH.A private funeral service will be held on August 20, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. Interment of his ashes will follow at a later date in the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. No public calling hours are scheduled. Contributions in Michaels' memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225