1/1
Michael Robert McClain
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Robert McClain

age 56, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a long illness. He was born May 18, 1964 in Dennison, Ohio and was the son of Eileen McLandsborough McClain of Bowerston and the late Robert B. McClain, who died July 19, 2020. Mike was an employee of the former Bob's Service in Bowerston, which was owned and operated by his late father Bob McClain, and was also a former employee of Volvo Heavy Trucks in Orville, Ohio. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston and a 1982 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. He also held an Associate's Degree in Engineering from Kent State University. He was a former member of the Bowerston Volunteer Fire Department. Mike was a passionate fan of classic rock, especially Pink Floyd, and was very adept at photography, his favorite hobby. He displayed immense courage throughout his life as he was a 26-year survivor of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Mike was a loving son, father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother Eileen McClain, he is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Kaitlyn Marie (Jordan) Green of Carrollton, OH, a son Zachary Thomas McClain of Dover, OH, a sister, Mrs. Lee Ann (Ron) Buckey of Bowerston, his four grandchildren Aiden Green and Aubrey Green, both of Carrollton, OH, Gavin Nardozzi McClain of Zoar, OH, and Archer McClain of Dundee,OH, and two nieces, Mrs.Tara (Maria) Evans of Ireland, and Mrs. Jamie (Scot) Rutledge of Sherrodsville, OH.

A private funeral service will be held on August 20, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. Interment of his ashes will follow at a later date in the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. No public calling hours are scheduled. Contributions in Michaels' memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved