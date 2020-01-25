The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Sugarcreek , OH
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Sugarcreek , OH
Michael W. Renner


1963 - 2020
Michael W. Renner Obituary
Michael W. Renner

56, of Baltic, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. He was born in Coshocton on October 23, 1963 to Marlene (Brink) Renner of Baltic and the late John W. Renner. He married Rebecca Yoder on February 24, 2012. She survives. He worked for Ann-Drew Enterprises as a truck driver.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marissa (Zach) Sprowl of Baltic, Amber (Brad) McCluggage of Killbuck, Derrik (Courtney) Yerian of Millersburg, Corry (Stephanie) Yerian of Shreve, Samantha Yerian and Shayne Yerian both of the home, Racheal (Logan) Koenig of Millersburg, and Erica (Tanner) Riddle of Gainesville, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and sisters-in-laws, Sue (Bob) Miller of Coshocton and Melinda Renner of Sugarcreek. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeff and Jack and his infant son, Michael Renner II.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor David Stutzman officiating. Burial will be in Coshocton Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Monday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020
