Michelle Jeanne Wherley-Hanks
Of Dover (Parral) Ohio, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Dover, Ohio. A daughter of the late Henry Eugene (Gene) and Charlotte Culbertson Wherley, she was born on April 25th, 1952 at Dover, Ohio. On April 20, 2001, she married William D. Hanks, who survives. Michelle was a 1970 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, where she was active as a majorette and cheerleader. Michelle went on to teach dance alongside her mother, Charlotte, and then owning Wherley's Dance Studio for over 25 years. Charlotte and Michelle taught nearly every girl in Dover and New Phila to dance during the over 60 years of the studio. Never one to shy away from work, she was also Majorette Advisor for the Dover Marching Band for many years, and a welcomed employee at Union Country Club and Dover Buehler's, where everyone enjoyed her cheerful personality and quick wit. With the heart of a warrior, Michelle never lost her zest and upbeat determination for life while battling multiple brain surgeries and being a two-time breast cancer survivor. She faced and overcame all odds with grace and good humor. As a child she loved to spend time at the family farm hiking and riding ponies. Throughout life she loved music and attending concerts, riding her motorcycle, attending motor-cycle events with Bill, taking trips to Putt-in-Bay with friends, and watching NASCAR Races. Most recently, she enjoyed daily rides through the country to look for deer.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Betty and Herb Hanks and her beloved dog, Odie. She leaves behind her loving and devoted spouse, soulmate and caretaker Bill; sister, Elizabeth (Beth) A. Wherley of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Eugene (Carol) Wenger of Phoenix, Ariz.; cousin, Elaine A. (Jeff) Wherley-Tedrow of New Philadelphia, Ohio; brother-in-law, Brian Hanks, of New Philadelphia. Also surviving are a niece, nephew, great-nephews, and a host of dear friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday November 27, 2020 at Dover Burial Park, 5651 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH with Pastor LuAnn Youngman officiating. Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. Social distancing will be honored and all guests attending the graveside service are asked to please wear a mask. Memorial donations in Michelle's name can be made to: Winfield United Methodist Church, Hospice, Breast Cancer Society, Dover Marching Band, American Heart Association
, Quaker Foundation, or the Humane Society.