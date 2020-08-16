Mickie L. Jackson
69, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth (McPeek) Junkins. She was a homemaker and attended the Faith Christian Church at New Philadelphia.
Mickie is survived by her husband, Ted Jackson of the residence; a daughter, Wendy Neading of Dover; a son, Troy Jackson of Palm Springs, California; three grandchildren, Ella, Rikki and Gregory Neading; two nieces, Pam Ashleman and Sue Garabrandt and a nephew, Jeff Maxwell. In addition to her parents, two sisters, Darlene Maxwell and Glenda Junkins are also deceased.
In keeping with Mickie's wishes, she is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are to be scheduled at this time. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mickie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
