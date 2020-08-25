Mike James Llewellyn
71, of Atwood Lake, passed away peacefully in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on August 22, 2020 following declining health. Born December 3, 1948 in Dover, he was the son of the late Jack E. and Betty J. (Vogel) Llewellyn. A 1967 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Mike served in the Army National Guard while working with his father and brothers in the operation of Llewellyn's Business Machines on the southeast corner of Five Points at New Philadelphia.
On September 7, 1972, Mike married his lifelong companion, Jill, in First Baptist Church at New Philadelphia. They enjoyed spending much of their time together for 37 years prior to her passing in 2009. Mike greatly enjoyed being on Atwood Lake on his pontoon boat with family and friends. He also loved to golf with friends throughout his lifetime.
Mike will be deeply missed by his son, Shane (fiancé, Starr Amos) Llewellyn of Dover; brother, Dan (Cindy) Llewellyn, of New Philadelphia; companion, Barb Miceli of Atwood Lake; nieces, Jennifer (Zane) Ruth, Jackie Llewellyn; Shannon (Chad) West, and Danielle (Ryan) Sherer; and his nephew, Travis (Greer) Llewellyn; and Jack's second wife, Alice Llewellyn. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jill, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Tim; and his father and mother-in-law, Clayton and Pauline Fry.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are asked to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger after greeting the Llewellyn family.