Dr. Milan J. Packovich
83, of Dennison, Ohio, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia, Ohio, after a period of declining health. Born January 13, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Alice (Dupola) Packovich. On September 6, 1964, he married the former Lois J. Colburn who survives him, along with their sons, John Packovich and Jason Packovich.
Dr. Packovich was a graduate of the University of Chicago who then served his internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic at Rochester, Minnesota from 1961 to 1965. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, before moving to Weirton where he established his private practice and made his home for many years. In 1990, he and his family moved to Dennison where he continued to practice medicine as an internal medicine physician both in private practice, as well as for the Tuscarawas County Board of Health of which he was a member. He retired in 2014. While living in Dennison, he was a member of Uhrichsville Presbyterian Church.
According to Dr. Packovich's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Uhrichsville Presbyterian Church.
