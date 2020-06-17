Mildred A. "Mille" "Midge" McDonald
92, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born in Neffs, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herman N. and Annabelle (Scott) Pugh and was a homemaker and a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ at Dover. Midge possessed a kind and gentle soul and was a lover of animals and nature.

She is survived by her son, Jon McDonald and Jeanne Wieland of New Philadelphia and her beloved dog, Rose.

A private graveside service will be held in Dover Burial Park at Dover with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The Geib Funeral Center at Dover is handling the arrangements. It was Midge's wish that memorial contributions be made to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Midge by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
