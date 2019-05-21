|
Mildred C. Miles
81, of Strasburg, and formerly of New Philadelphia, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. Born Aug. 13, 1937 in Akron, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Acil Nott Abel. Mildred was also preceded in death by her husband of almost 35 years, Jerry Miles on Dec. 16, 2018; they were married on Dec. 25, 1983; brother, Darold Abel; brother-in-law, Jim Deluca; step son, Thomas Miles; grandchildren, Devin Walker, Emily Martinelli and Melissa Miles. She had been employed at Acme in Akron, delivered papers for the Times Reporter and had also worked at Elder Beerman. She and Jerry enjoyed making crafts and traveling to different casinos throughout the United States.
Mildred is survived by her children, Kit (Terry) Walker of Dover, Joe (Sandy) Steffey, Myron (Sheila) Steffey both of Akron; step children, Rhonda (Larry) Beans of Dover, Sharon (Todd) James of New Philadelphia, Sheila (Paul) Donohoe of Uhrichsville, Robert (Linda) Miles of Dennison; siblings, Judy Deluca of Strasburg, James (Rosemary) Abel of Dover, Eugene Abel of Florida, Keith (Pam) Abel of Dover, Connie (Ray) Burkey, Yvonne VanFossen both of New Philadelphia; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Wednesday, May 22 from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mildred may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019