Mildred Jane "Sissie" Terakedis
88, of Uhrichsville passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020 at Schoenbrunn Healthcare. Born March 2, 1931 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Raymond Paul and Mary (Cottrell) Cummings. Sissie attended Dennison High School before beginning her career at Associated Grocers where she was employed for 27 years. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, especially attending events of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, cooking, reading, and traveling with her husband. Sissie was Methodist by faith.
On January 11, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Terakedis with whom she would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this year. Fred passed away December 10, 2017. They are survived by their children, Mary Ann (Mark) Moreland, Sonny (Kris) Terakedis, and Nancy Grafe; grandchildren, Vince (Shannon) Terakedis, Aris (Brandi) Terakedis, Melanie (John) Sivy, Ryan (Traci) Moreland, Melissa (Scott) Long, and Tommy (Brooke) Grafe; great grandchildren, Macey, Brittany, Chloe, Caitlin, Arianna, Brianna, Lauren, Carson, Peyton, Cuyler, Allie, and Alec; brothers, Charlie (Janice) Cummings and Nick (Terriann) Cummings; and her loving dog Petie. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Willie Terakedis, granddaughter, Amber Ohler, and siblings, Bill and Phillip Cummings, and Florence O'Donnell.
A public visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday with a private family service to follow at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. She will be interred beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Charitable contributions made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020