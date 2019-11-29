|
Mildred Maxine Harmon
96, of New Philadelphia died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late John and Lenora Harmon, Mildred was born June 7, 1923 at Germano, Ohio in Harrison County. She grew up in the Germano area and later moved to New Philadelphia. She was a caregiver for many families with elderly adults and children. Mildred also worked a short time at Job & Family Services in New Philadelphia as well. She was a member of the Church of Christ on Commercial Avenue in New Philadelphia. One of Mildred's greatest loves in life was to send greeting cards, birthday cards and the such to friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, Burt Todd; and brothers, Perl V. Harmon, Ralph Harmon and Raymond Orton Harmon. Mildred is survived by a nephew, Robert (Beverly) Harmon Sr. and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
There will be no public calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will take place in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mildred by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 29, 2019