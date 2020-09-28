Mildred R. "Midge" Lahm90, of Pennsylvania and formerly of Dover, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Lawver officiating. To sign an online guestbook for Midge, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.