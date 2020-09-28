1/
Mildred R. "Midge" Lahm
{ "" }
Mildred R. "Midge" Lahm

90, of Pennsylvania and formerly of Dover, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Lawver officiating. To sign an online guestbook for Midge, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dover Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
