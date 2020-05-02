Milo Weaverwent to be with the Lord at the age of 78 as he was surrounded by his loving family. After fighting end-stage kidney failure, he peacefully slipped into the dawn of the morning as he was united with the Lord. He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather to his family as his presence will forever be among our hearts as we know that he is now watching over us. Milo only completed eight years of schooling but that didn't stop him as he found a way to innovate dual extrusion as well as wood vinyl. During the late 1970's, this innovation proceeded into the business that is formally known as Weaver Products Door Seal but this was one of many firsts for him as he was the first truck driver for the company known today as Wayne Dalton. Along with his passion for business, he loved riding his motorcycle, playing baseball, and taking all of his friends' money while playing a friendly game of cards. Milo was an easy person to get along with as he would talk about anything whether it was business, catching up on the local news, talking about history, or telling his friends that this was the year that the Tampa Bay Rays would finally win the World Series.Milo is survived by Cynthia his loving wife of fifty-seven years. His brother John (Anna) Weaver. Loving father of Robert Weaver, Christina (Jerry) Weaver. Loving grandfather to Tiffany Weaver, Jennifer (Steven) Williams, Jessica (Ian) Neff. Great grandfather to five. Milo may have passed from this earth but his memories and legacy will forever be cherished by those who he touched during his seventy-eight years on this earth.Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 11:00 am.Spidell330-359-5252