The Reverend Milton David Jones
of Boulder, CO, passed away on February 2, 2020. Milton was born on September 17, 1926 in Dover, OH. He was the second child born to Herman David Jones and Ruth Elizabeth (Smith) Jones. His older brother was Robert James Jones. Milton graduated from Dover High School in 1944. Milton was the first Jones to graduate from College, graduating from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, OH, in 1948. Reverend Jones attended Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, MO, and received his Bachelor of Divinity in 1950. Reverend Jones served as minister in several churches including Uniontown, Wooster, Shaker Heights, and Cincinnati, OH. He also served in Boulder and St. Louis, MO. He retired to Boulder and continued to preside over weddings and funerals, officiating at 517 weddings.
Milton married Rachel Morrison on August 29, 1948 in his home church, St. John's Evangelical and Reformed in Dover, OH. They were married for 71 years. He is survived by Rachel and his four children: Jonathan Jones of Silver Spring, MD, Timothy Jones (Penny Sargent) of Salem, OR, Rebecca Seiden (Robert) of Lafayette, CO, and Mary Shomaker (Steve) of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Nathan Jones (Charissa), Aaron Seiden (Jamie), Sarah Pettenger (Joe), Jacqueline Jones, Rachel Tabor (Peter) Jennifer Jones, Ethan Seiden, Micaela Seiden, and Hannah Seiden. Milton loved all his great grandchildren: Avery Seiden, Oliver Pettenger, Bobby Seiden, Theodore Pettenger, Chase Tabor, Jack Jones, Calla Tabor, and Lily Jones. Uncle Milt is also survived by his beloved nieces.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 Broadway, Boulder, CO. Reception will follow. Donations can be made in his memory to the Boulder Humane Society, 2323 - 55th St., Boulder, CO 80301 or Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont, CO 80501. M.P. Funeral Directors of Boulder is in charge of arrangements. For online messages to the family visit:
