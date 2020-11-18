Mina Lee Emhoff
82, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her home following a recent illness. A daughter of the late Joseph Mitchell and Susanna (Eckert) Touvell, Mina was born Jan. 21, 1938 at East Sparta, Ohio. Mina was an active member of Dennison Foursquare Church. Over the years, she was a server and was very active with the youth of the church.
She is survived by her children, Crystal Rogers of Toledo, Arnie Emhoff of Uhrichsville and Amber (Charles) Krebs of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Gabriel (Christine), Samuel (Andrea), Caleb and Josiah Rogers, Courtney (Brad) Reiter, Sara (Mike) Marlatt, Katie Jo Hicks and Zane, Shiloh and Shayla Krebs; 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Shirley Gerber of New Philadelphia and Ida Mae Clark of Florida. Mina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest W. "Ernie" Emhoff whom she married on Jan. 25, 1958; a sister, Pearl Kerr and a grandson, Daniel Rogers Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Mina's life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6 foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mina by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
.