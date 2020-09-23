Miriam Benson Pierson



It is with profound sadness that we must report the passing of Miriam Benson Pierson of Dover on September 21, 2020. Miriam, age 82, was called home by God on Monday after a brief illness.



An amazing, wonderful, loving person and mother, she will be greatly missed by her immediate family members-her husband John; daughters, Barbara Pierson and Catherine (Pierson) Swingle, (husband Paul Miller of Dover); son, James Pierson; granddaughters, Crystal Miller and Jenaphyr (Wes) Zimmerman of Dennison; in-laws, William and Becky Augsburger of Millersburg; great-grandchildren: Corabell Morris, Jackie Morris, Maverick Moore, and Kaiden Zimmerman; and close family friends: Carol Howell, Stacy Greenwalt, Jessica (Terry) Wilson, Christopher Wilson, and Linda and Howard Ladrach. Miriam was born May 19, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to John and Eliza (Hagerty) Benson. She was the oldest of four siblings, all of whom survive her: Jane Benson and Sally (companion Steven Clark) Benson of California, and Elizabeth (Robert) Scheuble of Maryland. In addition, she is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as many kindhearted, wonderful friends. Miriam, a life-long supporter of education, obtained a dual B.S. degree in Chemistry and English Education from The Ohio State University in 1961. In 2018, she completed her M.S. in English Education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Miriam's passion was helping children learn, and before her recent illness she was pursuing a second M.S. in Reading Education at Nova. A dedicated, passionate environmentalist, accomplished artist, gardener, and nature-lover, Miriam planted her large backyard garden of wildflowers and fruit to support all types of endangered wildlife, including honeybees and Monarch Butterflies. She also enjoyed growing her own vegetables and herbs and had an extensive collection of her own delicious home-cooked recipes. There are no words to express how great a loss her family and friends have experienced with her passing. Miriam was a very kindhearted, intelligent, incredible human being.



Funeral services will be held at Geib Funeral Home in Dover on Friday, September 25, 2020 with calling hours commencing at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Interment at Dover Burial Park will follow.



