Miriam Joan "Midge" Harshey
97, of Dennison, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar, after a period of declining health. Born January 27, 1922 in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Lancelot Thomas and Bertha Aurelia (Carnes) Staneart. Midge was a lifelong Twin City resident and graduate of Uhrichsville High School. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for many years in addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of Uhrichsville First Christian Church throughout her life where she was active in the Ruth Leslie Circle. She was also a former member of Quest Club. On June 30, 1943, she married Albert Ray Harshey with whom she enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage until his passing in 1999.
They are survived by daughters, Jill Ann Harshey and Dinah (Rick) Rotondo; granddaughters, Lindsay (Greg) Williams and Keeley (Albert) Brown Tase; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Tessa Williams. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dustin Brown.
Services, officiated by Rev. Gordon Furbay, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19th., in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville First Christian Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 17, 2019