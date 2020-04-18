|
|
Miriam M. Yoder
36, of 2232 CR 168, Dundee passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence after a 6-year battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 19, 1983 to Myron and Anna (Troyer) Miller. She married Ervin Yoder on June 12, 2009. He survives. Miriam was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving is her husband, Ervin, three children, Brenda, Anna Mary, and Arlene of the home; parents, Myron and Anna (Troyer) Miller; parents-in-law, Henry and Alma Yoder; brothers and sisters, David Miller, Steven (Rachel) Miller, Leroy (Anna Mae) Miller, Marty Miller, Ida Marie (John) Nisley, Marietta (Michael) Miller, Sarann Miller; 10 nieces and nephews; grandparents, Roy and Sara Miller and Ida Troyer. Preceding her in death is a grandfather, Atlee Troyer and mother-in-law, Mary Yoder.
Funeral services will be held at Trailway, 2261 CR 168, Dundee on Sunday, April 19 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Merle Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in Yoder Cemetery in Walnut Creek Township. A special thanks to LifeCare Hospice for their kind caregiving to Miriam.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020