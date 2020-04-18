Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Trailway
2261 CR 168
Dundee, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam M. Yoder


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam M. Yoder Obituary
Miriam M. Yoder

36, of 2232 CR 168, Dundee passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence after a 6-year battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 19, 1983 to Myron and Anna (Troyer) Miller. She married Ervin Yoder on June 12, 2009. He survives. Miriam was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving is her husband, Ervin, three children, Brenda, Anna Mary, and Arlene of the home; parents, Myron and Anna (Troyer) Miller; parents-in-law, Henry and Alma Yoder; brothers and sisters, David Miller, Steven (Rachel) Miller, Leroy (Anna Mae) Miller, Marty Miller, Ida Marie (John) Nisley, Marietta (Michael) Miller, Sarann Miller; 10 nieces and nephews; grandparents, Roy and Sara Miller and Ida Troyer. Preceding her in death is a grandfather, Atlee Troyer and mother-in-law, Mary Yoder.

Funeral services will be held at Trailway, 2261 CR 168, Dundee on Sunday, April 19 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Merle Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in Yoder Cemetery in Walnut Creek Township. A special thanks to LifeCare Hospice for their kind caregiving to Miriam.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -