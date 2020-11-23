Mitchel Alseptage 90, of Strasburg, Ohio, and a former Leesville resident, died Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a brief illness. He was born October 16, 1930 in Salyersville, Magoffin County, Ky. and was the son of the late McKinley and Gussie Patrick Alsept. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary A. Reymond Alsept who passed away on January 11, 2007; three brothers Linden Alsept, Irvin B. Alsept, and Claude Alsept; and a sister, Yvonne Brannon. Mitch retired in 1994 from the U.S. Ceramic Tile Company at East Sparta after 47 years of service. He was a proud Korean War Era veteran of the U.S. Navy. Dedicated to his local community, he served on the Leesville Village Council for nine years. Fond of spending time outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending leisure time on his pontoon boat on Leesville Lake. His favorite song was "Let It Shine", and he was a longtime fan of Willie Nelson. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed by his family and many friends..He is survived by his second wife, Lois Davy Rennicker Alsept, whom he married February 14, 2011; a daughter, Mrs. Penny (Scott) Marshall of Leesville; and three sons, Mitch C. (Melissa) Alsept of Freeport, Ohio, Don (Barb) Alsept of Jewett, Ohio, and Ed Alsept of Leesville; a sister, Beulah Roark of Bowerston, Ohio; his five grandchildren, Christopher (Renita) Marshall of Barre, Vermont, Mrs. Kayla (Tony) Cugliari of Bolivar, Ohio, Elijah (Jessica) Henry, currently of Mexico, Michael (Dolly) Alsept of Leesville, and Kristen Alsept and her companion Daniel Brill of Columbus, Ohio, and a large family of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.A memorial service for Mitch will be organized by his family at a later date. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Mitch's memory may be made to either Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or the Warren Township Community Center, 3986 New Cumberland Road N.E., Mineral City, OH 44656. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225