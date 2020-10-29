Mitchell Wayne Binsleyinfant son of Brian andKelsey (Brinkman) Binsley of Bolivar, was born peaceful and still, Monday, October 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Isabelle Binsley; grandparents: Eric and Jeanne Binsley of Bolivar and Mark and Cathy Brinkman of Bolivar; great grandparents: Mike and Louise Osburn of Bolivar, Rose Brinkman of Bolivar and Theresa Simmons of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Paul Brinkman, FredSimmons and Wayne and Edith Binsley.No services are scheduled at this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113