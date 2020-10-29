1/
MITCHELL WAYNE BINSLEY
Mitchell Wayne Binsley

infant son of Brian and

Kelsey (Brinkman) Binsley of Bolivar, was born peaceful and still, Monday, October 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Isabelle Binsley; grandparents: Eric and Jeanne Binsley of Bolivar and Mark and Cathy Brinkman of Bolivar; great grandparents: Mike and Louise Osburn of Bolivar, Rose Brinkman of Bolivar and Theresa Simmons of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Paul Brinkman, Fred

Simmons and Wayne and Edith Binsley.

No services are scheduled at this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
