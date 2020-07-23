1/1
Mollie Annabelle Shields Marihugh
1947 - 2020
Mollie Annabelle Shields Marihugh

age 72, of Uhrichsville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence, following a lengthy illness. Born on August 15, 1947, in Moundsville, W.Va., Mollie is the daughter of the late Esker and Lola (Summers) Shields. Mollie was a homemaker who enjoyed cosmetology, riding horses, crocheting and she loved to decorate cakes.

Mollie is survived by her children Robert (Candy) Shields, Leonard Roberts, Loretta (Donald) Born, Leona King, Tammy (Tony) Walker and Michael (Debby Sue) Roberts; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a niece; two nephews and her dog Babe. In addition to her parents, Mollie is preceded in death by her son Timmy and two brothers.

In keeping with Mollie's wishes, no services will be observed.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
July 23, 2020
She was the most lovingand caring woman . She was always there for anyone who wanted to talk. There was not a moment in my life she wasn't there for me if I needed her. She will be loved and missed by so many but never forgotten . I love you mom
Mikey
Son
