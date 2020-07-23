Mollie Annabelle Shields Marihughage 72, of Uhrichsville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence, following a lengthy illness. Born on August 15, 1947, in Moundsville, W.Va., Mollie is the daughter of the late Esker and Lola (Summers) Shields. Mollie was a homemaker who enjoyed cosmetology, riding horses, crocheting and she loved to decorate cakes.Mollie is survived by her children Robert (Candy) Shields, Leonard Roberts, Loretta (Donald) Born, Leona King, Tammy (Tony) Walker and Michael (Debby Sue) Roberts; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a niece; two nephews and her dog Babe. In addition to her parents, Mollie is preceded in death by her son Timmy and two brothers.In keeping with Mollie's wishes, no services will be observed.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740-922-3153