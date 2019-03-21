|
Mollie J. Hughes 1953-2019
66, of Dover died Sunday, March 17, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born March 5, 1953 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Harriet Steinmetz Warstler. Mollie was also preceded in death by her brother, James Warstler. Mollie was employed at Neola Inc. in Coshocton for nearly 20 years, and was set to retire next week. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia, the Tuscarawas County and National Chapter of National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, and the Dollar & Quarter Club. She was an avid reader, played the piano and enjoyed watching all of the Cleveland sports teams. But most of all, Mollie loved being a grandmother; her grandchildren were the center of her life.
She is survived by her children, Cory Hughes of Ariz., Josh (fiancé, Elizabeth James) Hughes of Dover, Laura (companion, Antjuan Davis) Hughes of New Philadelphia; brother, Dennis Warstler of Pataskala; sisters in law, Diane Warstler of Newark, Sherry Hughes of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Shaelynne Septer, Dayton, Shaundre, Justice, Seiquan, Sophia Hughes, Sa'Mya Davis, and many other extended family members.
A time for family and friends to gather and celebrate Mollie's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 2-4 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mollie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019