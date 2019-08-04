|
|
Morris Albert Domer
age 76 of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 26th, 2019. He was born Sept. 10th, 1942 to the late Dalton and Virginia Domer of New Philadelphia. Morrie loved the outdoors and his animals. Sometimes he loved his animals more than people. Morrie retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #66 after 50 years of being a heavy equipment operator and was owner/operator of Banjo Inc. Morrie had lots of great friends in his life and spent many hours talking about running the heavy equipment and various jobs he had performed and the jokes he played on his friends. In his younger years he enjoyed horses and contesting his horse, Jack the Ripper.
Morrie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marilyn (Miller) Domer; son, Marty Domer and his fiancé Beth of Magnolia; daughter, Mary Ann Reynolds of Dover; a son, Geoffrey (Tiffany) Finley of Mineral City; and a daughter, Stacey Finley of New Philadelphia; brothers, Don and (Flo) Domer of Yukon Oklahoma, Ike (Nancy) Domer of Parral; sisters, Linda Beucler of Magnolia, Sue Holston of Smithfield, Rose (Dan) Snyder of Phoenix, Ariz; and ex daughter-in-law, Barbe Domer of Mineral City; grandkids, Heather (Hostetler) and Marty Jr. (Amy) Domer, Danielle Wells, John and Josh Reynolds, Shelby Finley and her companion Devon, Justin Finley, Alex and Ben Sprankle and numerous great-grandkids. Morrie was proceeded in death by his mother, Virginia and step father, John Harsha; a sister; brother; infant daughter and all his fur babies that proceeded him to heaven.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Heritage Cremation Society of Louisville, Ohio. Per Morrie's request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their memories of Morrie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the Heritage website. A get-together will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care given to Morrie and his family. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 4, 2019