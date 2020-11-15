1/
Bishop MOSE E. HERSHBERGER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MOSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bishop Mose E. Hershberger

89, of 51180 TR 220, Baltic, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on June 8, 1931 to the late Eli M. and Ida (Yoder) Hershberger. On October 12, 1950, he married Sarah Mast who survives. Mose was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as a minister in 1973 and later as a bishop in 1983.

Surviving is his wife, Sarah; and their four sons: David (Fannie) Hershberger of the home, Owen (Mary) Hershberger of Baltic, John (Verba) Hershberger of Baltic, and Wayne (late Viola) Hershberger of Fresno; 32 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann (late David) Yoder of Millersburg; and step-sister, Sarah (late Nathan) Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Leroy; daughter-in-law, Viola Hershberger; grandson, Malva Hershberger; great-grandson, David Yoder; brother, John (Katie) Hershberger; sisters, Fannie (Abe) Raber and Katie (Eli) Troyer; brother-in-law, David Yoder; step-mother, Amanda Schlabach; step-sister, Anna (John) Yoder; and step-brother-in-law, Nathan Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16th., at the home with Bishop Roman N. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and any time on Sunday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Calling hours
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved