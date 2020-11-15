Bishop Mose E. Hershberger



89, of 51180 TR 220, Baltic, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on June 8, 1931 to the late Eli M. and Ida (Yoder) Hershberger. On October 12, 1950, he married Sarah Mast who survives. Mose was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as a minister in 1973 and later as a bishop in 1983.



Surviving is his wife, Sarah; and their four sons: David (Fannie) Hershberger of the home, Owen (Mary) Hershberger of Baltic, John (Verba) Hershberger of Baltic, and Wayne (late Viola) Hershberger of Fresno; 32 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann (late David) Yoder of Millersburg; and step-sister, Sarah (late Nathan) Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Leroy; daughter-in-law, Viola Hershberger; grandson, Malva Hershberger; great-grandson, David Yoder; brother, John (Katie) Hershberger; sisters, Fannie (Abe) Raber and Katie (Eli) Troyer; brother-in-law, David Yoder; step-mother, Amanda Schlabach; step-sister, Anna (John) Yoder; and step-brother-in-law, Nathan Miller.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16th., at the home with Bishop Roman N. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and any time on Sunday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.



