Muriel S. Maloney
1929 - 2020
90, of Dover passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The Briarwood, Stow. Born October 7, 1929 in Trenton, New Jersey she was a daughter of the late DeKlyn and Esther Barbour Smith. Muriel was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Maloney on January 2, 1999; brother, Maurice Smith and four infant children.

Muriel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Piece Makers Quilting Club and the Tuscarawas County Duplicate Bridge Club. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, reading and working crossword puzzles.

A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Muriel is survived by her children, Kevin (June) Maloney of Boston, Massachusetts, Bruce Maloney of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, David (Gina) Maloney of San Diego, California, Mary Ann (Al) Miano of Silver Lake, Ohio, Brian Maloney of Akron; sister, Janet Stinger of New Jersey; grandchildren, Cassandra Wesch, Dave (Chrissy) Maloney, Tommy (Brooke) Miano, Jess Miano; great grandchildren, Jayden Miano, Padraig and Ian Maloney.

Private funeral services will be held. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Muriel may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
