Myrna L. Deubner
age 70, of Mineral City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1949 in Dover, a daughter of the late Earl and Ivy (Hamilton) Weisen, and was a life resident of Mineral City. Myrna was a 1967 graduate of Tusky Valley High School, and was a member of Mineral City Church of The Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Weisen. She is survived by two sons, Dustin "Dusty" Deubner and John (Tricia) Ramser, four grandchildren, Caleb Deubner, Faith, Charity, and Jenna Ramser, one sister, Carol (Steve) Coventry, and one brother, Darrell (Becky) Weisen.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Karma Burton officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery. Friends may call Friday one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020