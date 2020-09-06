Myron A. MastWINESBURG - Myron A. Mast, 84, of 3062 County Road 160, Millersburg, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family following a period of declining health. He was born on March 18, 1936 to the late Alvin I. and Fannie S. (Miller) Mast and married Frieda C. Miller on April 3, 1958. She passed away on June 1, 2017. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was a retired farmer and harness maker.He leaves to mourn eight sons and three daughters, Dennis (Susan) Mast, Mervin (Emma Lou) Mast, Nelson (Amanda) Mast, Reuben (Susan) Mast, Norman (Lorene) Mast, Freeman (friend Anita) Mast, Orus (Elvesta) Mast, Laura (Leon) Yoder, Wilma (Bert) Yoder, Melva (Willis) Troyer and Merle (Edna) Mast; 53 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; four brothers; and a sister. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law; two infant granddaughters; and an infant great-granddaughter.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 8:45 am at the family residence with Bishop Allen Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mast Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Sunday at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank LifeCare Hospice for their loving care.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252