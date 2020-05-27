Myron "Mike" Slater Sr.
79, of New Philadelphia passed away at his home early on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born on March 27, 1941 in Dover Township, he was the son of the late Frederick and Olive (McMillen) Slater. He was also preceded in death by two infant sons, John and Paul Slater; infant daughter, Tammy Slater; two brothers, Fred Slater Jr. and Charles Slater; two sisters, Mary May and Helen Lambright; along with an infant great-grandson, Finnley Slater.
On Nov. 28, 1964, he married Karen Jones, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children, Myron "Mike" (Linda) Slater Jr., of Dennison, Steven (Gail) Slater of Dover, and Lori (Joseph) Barker of Stone Creek; grandchildren, Zachary (Clarissa) Slater, Kayla Slater (Jake Corpman), Josh Meade, Ashley Meade (fiance, Justin Studer), Brittany Meade, Joseph (Madison) Barker, Phillip "Flip" Barker (Saavik Wright), Brooklyn Barker (fiance, Nick Lee); his great-grandchildren, Atticus, Breña, Mila, Brycen, Kenadie; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; along with several nieces and nephews. In his younger years, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was also a strong believer in Christ.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. A private graveside service will take place. To sign an online guestbook for Mike, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to any charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.