Myron "Mike" Slater Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myron "Mike" Slater Sr.

79, of New Philadelphia passed away at his home early on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born on March 27, 1941 in Dover Township, he was the son of the late Frederick and Olive (McMillen) Slater. He was also preceded in death by two infant sons, John and Paul Slater; infant daughter, Tammy Slater; two brothers, Fred Slater Jr. and Charles Slater; two sisters, Mary May and Helen Lambright; along with an infant great-grandson, Finnley Slater.

On Nov. 28, 1964, he married Karen Jones, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children, Myron "Mike" (Linda) Slater Jr., of Dennison, Steven (Gail) Slater of Dover, and Lori (Joseph) Barker of Stone Creek; grandchildren, Zachary (Clarissa) Slater, Kayla Slater (Jake Corpman), Josh Meade, Ashley Meade (fiance, Justin Studer), Brittany Meade, Joseph (Madison) Barker, Phillip "Flip" Barker (Saavik Wright), Brooklyn Barker (fiance, Nick Lee); his great-grandchildren, Atticus, Breña, Mila, Brycen, Kenadie; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; along with several nieces and nephews. In his younger years, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was also a strong believer in Christ.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. A private graveside service will take place. To sign an online guestbook for Mike, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to any charity of the donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved