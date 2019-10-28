Home

Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
MYRTE LOUISE BURRIER PATTERSON


1928 - 2019
MYRTE LOUISE BURRIER PATTERSON Obituary
Myrtle "Louise" Burrier Patterson

age 91, of Asheboro, NC, formerly of Jewett, passed away October 25, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit at Woodland Hills Nursing Home, Asheboro, NC. Born July 6, 1928 in Kilgore, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late James "Ezra" Burrier and Carrie "Edna" Hahn Burrier. She graduated from Amsterdam High School in 1945 and worked for three years at the Scio Pottery Co. Louise was also a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis M. "Bud" Patterson, Sr. on September 5, 2017, they were married June 29, 1945. Also preceding her in death are a daughter-in-law, Dianne Patterson; brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Burrier; and a sister, Ruth Arbogast.

Surviving are sons, Francis M. "Butch" (Kathy) Patterson, Jr. of Asheboro, NC and Thomas A. "Tom" Patterson of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, Cassandra M. Patterson of Lexington, NC; great grandsons: Joshua Luther, Justin Patterson and Corey West; and a sister, Myrna Cline.

Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Rev. David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Friday (Nov. 1st) from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and one hour prior to the service Saturday (Nov. 2nd) from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.

http://www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio, 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019
