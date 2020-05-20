Myrtle Alice Treacle97, of Uhrichsville, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Born October 20, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Osborn Beal Quillen and Viola (Rankin) Quillen.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frank Treacle; sons, Charles and Richard Treacle; and siblings, Ralph Quillen, Sr., Gail Quillen, Norma Ruffini. She is survived by a grandson, Ryan Treacle, and many nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.