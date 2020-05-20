Myrtle Alice Treacle
1922 - 2020
Myrtle Alice Treacle

97, of Uhrichsville, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Born October 20, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Osborn Beal Quillen and Viola (Rankin) Quillen.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frank Treacle; sons, Charles and Richard Treacle; and siblings, Ralph Quillen, Sr., Gail Quillen, Norma Ruffini. She is survived by a grandson, Ryan Treacle, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
