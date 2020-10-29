1/
MYRTLE JANE WARNER
Myrtle Jane Warner

94, of Uhrichsville, formerly of Bowerston, died Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by four children: Charles (Janniefer) Leatherman, Beverly Grimes, Jeff Leatherman, and Sherri Leatherman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Mervin (Jane) Cotter; sister-in-law, Marianna Cotter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles "Dean" Leatherman; second husband, Ted Warner; daughter, Nancy Howes; two grandsons and three great-grandsons; two sisters; and three brothers.

A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held on Friday in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bowerston's Longview Cemetery.
