N. Jane Douglas
age 91, of Venice, Florida and formerly of the New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Bayfront Regional Health Center at Venice, following a period of declining health and a brief battle with cancer. Born on November 28, 1928, in Bakersville, Ohio, Jane was a daughter of the late Lester Daniel "L.D." and Helen Neiss Zimmerman. Jane attended the former Stone Creek school and was a graduate of the former West Lafayette High School where she was a majorette. She was employed by the former General Electric Plant at Dover for 33 years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed her home at Atwood Lake prior to briefly relocating to Dover and has spent the past 25 years as a resident of Florida.
She is survived by her three children: Deborah Miller of Venice, Florida, Daniel (Cynthia) Douglas of New Philadelphia, and David (Marilyn) Douglas of Dover; her grandchildren: Nathan (Amanda) Douglas, Brittany (Patrick) Dillon, Major Brian Grygo, USMC, Brett (Dr. Monica) Grygo, and Brittany Geers; her great-grandchildren: Alexander, Zachary and Maegan Douglas, Easton, Rylee, and Reagan Dillon, and Kendall Geers; her sisters, Jo Ann (Don) Flash of Punta Gorda, Florida and Susan (David) Sheets of Wapakoneta, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Ball.
A graveside service led by Pastor Brian Flood will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:30 PM in the Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jane by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com