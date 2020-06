Nadia N. Stanford81, of Mineral City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Springfield, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Rollie and Ida (Rhodes) Norris. She had a love of life and enjoyed being with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Stanford and is survived by her son, Patrick L. Stanford Jr.; a daughter, Terri Ann Payton; seven grandchildren, Crystal Stanford, Noe Payton, Brandy Boudreaurx, Patrick Stanford III, Jason Stanford, Dustin Stanford and Kimberly Stanford; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie "Buddy" Norris and a sister, Johnnie Klatt. A son, Williams Stanford and two brothers are also deceased.In keeping with her wishes, she is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will celebrate Nadia's life with a gathering at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nadia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com