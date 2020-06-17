Nadia N. Stanford
81, of Mineral City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Springfield, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Rollie and Ida (Rhodes) Norris. She had a love of life and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Stanford and is survived by her son, Patrick L. Stanford Jr.; a daughter, Terri Ann Payton; seven grandchildren, Crystal Stanford, Noe Payton, Brandy Boudreaurx, Patrick Stanford III, Jason Stanford, Dustin Stanford and Kimberly Stanford; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie "Buddy" Norris and a sister, Johnnie Klatt. A son, Williams Stanford and two brothers are also deceased.
In keeping with her wishes, she is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will celebrate Nadia's life with a gathering at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nadia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
81, of Mineral City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Springfield, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Rollie and Ida (Rhodes) Norris. She had a love of life and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Stanford and is survived by her son, Patrick L. Stanford Jr.; a daughter, Terri Ann Payton; seven grandchildren, Crystal Stanford, Noe Payton, Brandy Boudreaurx, Patrick Stanford III, Jason Stanford, Dustin Stanford and Kimberly Stanford; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie "Buddy" Norris and a sister, Johnnie Klatt. A son, Williams Stanford and two brothers are also deceased.
In keeping with her wishes, she is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will celebrate Nadia's life with a gathering at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nadia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.