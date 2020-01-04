|
|
Nadine O. Regula
93, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Baltic, Ohio on February 8, 1926 to the late Warren and Beulah Fender. Nadine graduated from Baltic High School in 1944 and began working in the office at Hercules. She was also employed as a crossing guard for 20 years with Reedurban Elementary School. She was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church and the Pioneers of America, which consisted of retired Ohio Bell employees. Nadine made thousands of Hug-a-Bears for the Perry Twp. Police and Fire Departments. She enjoyed crocheting and was working on an afghan the day before she passed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Regula and brothers, Arthur and Paul Fender. She leaves her children, Jeff (Katie) Regula, Cherie (Gary) Newman and Robin Regula; grandchildren, Jeff II, Emily, Brandi, Molly, Mandy and Christine; great- grandchildren, Brooklin, Jada, Chloe, Meleke, Brandon and Dylan; her sisters, Joyce Kaser, Virginia Wyer and Freda Armbrust and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Entombment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020