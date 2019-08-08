|
|
Nancy A. Beichel
86, of Strasburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Union Hospital surrounded by her family. Nancy was one of sixteen children born to the late Arthur and Ethel (Hinig) Haswell. She was born on August 23, 1932, in Strasburg. She was also preceded in death by her brothers; Pete, Tom, Bob, and John Haswell, sisters; June Dreher, Patty Weber, Beverly Freshwater, and Kathryn Minnich. She attended Strasburg High School and Lakeview Baptist Church in Beach City. She loved sporting events and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play basketball. She was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
On January 21, 1952, she married Howard Beichel, who survives. She will be sadly missed by her three children; Beth (Bobby) Von Kaenel of Dover, Perry (Cheryl) Beichel of Fresno, and Tammy (Mike) Stockert of Strasburg; grandchildren, Matthew (Lia) Von Kaenel, Marcus (Cami) Von Kaenel, Isaac Beichel, Josh Stockert, David Stockert, Zachary (Stacie) Stockert, Lydia (Nate) Saylor; great-grandchildren, Collin, Cohen, Carter, and Elle Von Kaenel, Gabe and Griffin Stockert, Juniper Saylor; brothers and sisters; Ed Haswell, Harriett (Jim) Duval, Doris Minor, Jerry Haswell, Nick (Glenna) Haswell, Georgean (Dick) Lutz, and Bertie (Ron) Gray; her sisters-in-law, Alice Haswell, Jan Speicher, and Delores Rutherford; brother-in-law, Les Freshwater; along with many nieces and nephews.
In honoring Nancy's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave, Strasburg, Ohio 44680 (the former Masonic Lodge) on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A memorial service will take place on Friday at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jamie Blickensderfer officiating. A funeral reception will be held at the funeral home immediately following at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Dover Boys Basketball, 520 Walnut St., Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019