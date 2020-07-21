Nancy Anne Leggett "Together Again"
age 85, of New Philadelphia, passed away in Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover on Sunday, July 19, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on September 7, 1934, Nancy was the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Ethel Nora (Hykes) Wells. She was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. On August 8, 1952, she eloped with her sweetheart, Donald J. Leggett, while he was on leave from the United States Marine Corps and together, they celebrated over 63 years of love and happiness until his passing in April 2015. During her career, she had worked for former congressman, Douglas Applegate for 18 years, the National Life Insurance Company for 10 years and the former Hart's Family Center at New Philadelphia for four years. Nancy, along with her husband, joined the Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia, where they worshiped for many years. In her younger years, Nancy enjoyed doing ceramics, playing cards, going out to eat with friends, traveling to Washington D.C., and rarely missed an opportunity to attend the activities of her grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Valerie Leggett of New Philadelphia and Donald J. (Vi) Leggett of Bolivar; her grandchildren, Chase Leggett of Uniontown and Katie (Dustin) Cook of New Albany; her great-grandchildren, Ethan Leggett, Corbin, Conor and Carson Cook; two sisters, Karen (Richard) Wasielewski of North Carolina; Joan (Dave) Connelly of Florida; a brother, Richard (Sally) Wells of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Erlyne Leggett of New Philadelphia as well as her nieces and nephew. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Willard Joseph Leggett.
A private family service will be led by Pastor Brian Flood in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with cremation care to be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the Leggett Family Scholarship C/O Aultman College, 2600 6th Street SW, Canton, Ohio 44710. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nancy by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
