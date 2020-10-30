Nancy C. Urfer
age 81, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family, after battling cancer. Born December 19, 1938, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Niles and Melva Denzer Urfer. Nancy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1957and went on to complete a course of study at Columbus Beauty School. She was a beautician, but worked as a dog groomer for many years - her specialty being poodles. Nancy also provided day care in her home. She gave freely of her time and talent, volunteering for the Society for Equal Access, American Cancer Society
, Dover - New Philadelphia Food Pantry, Tuscarawas County Board of Elections and the Tuscarawas County Fair. Nancy was a member of New Philadelphia's First United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children: Thomas (June) Grinder and Matthew Grinder, both of Dover, Julie Chapman of Beach City, Heather Grinder of Strasburg, Amanda (John) Weinhardt, Holly (Brian) Wood and Robert Grinder, all of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren: Brittany, Casey, Ashley, Madison, Chelsea, Johnny, Maze, Patience, Chevelle, Jacob, Jake, Samantha, March, Marah, Tiah, Jaymie and Bryar; her nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Linda (James) Hupp and Niles "Pete" (Cheryl) Urfer Jr.; and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Burns; and by her grandson, Christopher Winrod.
Honoring Nancy's wishes, she will be cremated without visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Nancy, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Nancy's memory be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. As Nancy would often tell her family, tapping them, "Tag! You're it, 'til next time."