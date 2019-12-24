|
Nancy "Sherrie" Cox
daughter of the late Everette "Birdie" and Nancy E. Burdette, was called home to heaven on Saturday, December 21st, surrounded by her four loving children and husband. Sherrie graduated from Claymont High School in 1968. She earned her nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing. Sherrie married her high school sweetheart, Rick R. Cox in 1972. She began her nursing career at Akron Children's Hospital. Upon Rick's college graduation, the couple moved home to Uhrichsville, Ohio, where she was the ER Supervisor at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio. She continued to serve the public at Union Hospital as a discharge planner and retired as an Ombudsman at Area Agency on Aging in 2013. Her passions were reading, traveling, and being her children and grandchildren's biggest fan. Rick and Sherrie loved traveling to watch their daughters compete collegiately. Their grandchildrens' sporting events brought them their greatest joy.
Sherrie was most proud of her family: Husband Rick and four daughters, Natalie (Brian) Fockler, and their sons, Aidan, Owen, and Knox; Nicole (Scott) Shaw, and their four children, Adam, Collin, Samuel, and Lucy; Neeley (Jeremy) Davis and their daughter, Elah; Nanette (Joe) Kuhn and their daughter, Cole; sister Shellie Kutcher and three brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services with be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Uhrichsville…..followed by a celebration of life at Uhrichsville Elks. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church of Uhrichsville or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
