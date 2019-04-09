|
Nancy (Host) Dodds
age 93 of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Schoenbrunn Health Care in New Philadelphia, following a lengthy illness. Born on December 29, 1925, Nancy is the daughter of the late William and Ida Pearl (Brown) Host. She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1943 and was employed at Trenton Ave. School for 11 years. Nancy is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband John Williams Dodds, who passed away December 26, 2017; and two daughters Paula Kay Dodds and Hope Elizabeth Dodds. Nancy is survived by her children William "Bill" (Roberta) Dodds of Tuscon, AZ and Rebecca (Marvin) Page of Gnadenhutten; three grandchildren Brett Dodds, Drew Dodds, and Justin Page; and three great grandchildren Lauren Dodds, Matthew Dodds and Adelyn Dodds.
Private family services will take place. Memorial contributions can be made to Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice, 1530 W. Market St., Akron, O., 44313.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019