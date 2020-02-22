|
|
Nancy Ellen Onslow Purviance
99, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Scio, Ohio, passed Monday Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Ohio on July 9, 1920, a daughter of the late Edward and Hester McCue Onslow. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Purviance and brother, William H. Onslow. Nancy spent much of her life in Scio, where she and Bill operated the Purviance Funeral Home and Furniture. She was an avid baseball enthusiast and very involved in church and community activities.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Penny Purviance of Columbus, and Peggy (Roy) Hilliard of Mechanicsburg, Pa; a grandson, Roy W. (Monika) Hilliard; great-grandchildren, Emily Hilliard and Michael Hilliard.
Friends will be received Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Scio United Methodist Church, Scio, Ohio with officiating United Methodist Pastors John Richard Hendricks and Deborah Kellar. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street, Scio, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com
Borkoski Funeral Home, 740-942-3449
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020