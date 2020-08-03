Nancy Ellen Weston



72, of Dover went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Dover, Ohio on November 9, 1947, to the late Vernon and Gladys Callendine. At the age of three, after the passing of her mother, her family moved to Arizona. She was a 1965 graduate of Mingus Union High School in Jerome, Ariz. In 1965, she came back to Dover, Ohio. She went to Nyack Missionary College in New York and graduated in 1970. She taught Christian Education in New Philadelphia grade school and did some substitute teaching. A devoted wife and deeply loved mother and grandmother, she enjoyed cooking, reading, the outdoors, getting together with family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a follower of Jesus and a woman of prayer. She married Terry Weston on June 1, 1974. She has been an active member of Dover Alliance Church for many years being involved with teaching Sunday School, helping with AWANA, and being a Deaconess. She and her husband, Terry, worked for many years as janitors at Dover Alliance.



In addition to her devoted and loving husband of 46 years, Terry, she is survived by a loving family including her two children; Melanie (Mike) Yoder of Dover and Natalie (Huy) Hoang of Dover; four grandchildren, Michaela and Matthew Yoder, and E.J. and Levie Hoang; her brother, Vince Callendine of Phoenix, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Callendine.



A funeral service celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Dover Alliance Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Nancy may do so by visiting the online obituaries on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to Dover Alliance Church, 228 E 3rd St., Dover, OH 44622 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



