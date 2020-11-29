Nancy J. Limbacher81, of Dover, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover. She was born in Pike Twp., Stark County on December 9, 1939 to the late Roy R. and Mary Jane (Sprankle) Young and married Robert J. Limbacher on August 4, 1957. He survives.She is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Steve) Blickensderfer of Dundee and Tammy (Steve) Winkler of Dover; 4 grandchildren, Joshua (Nilda) Blickensderfer, Magen (Phillip) Mullet, Stephanie (Steven) Livengood and Stacie Winkler; 3 great grandchildren, Arty, Natalia, and Ty; and 2 sisters, Pat (Ronnie) Porter and Mary Jane "Snooks" Swanson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, William "Bill" Young and Roy Young.Private family services will be held at Smith-Varns Funeral Home Sugarcreek and burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic.Smith-Varns330-852-2141